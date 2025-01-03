Female Victim of Tragic Vernon Fire Identified by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased at the scene of a tragic fire in the Town of Vernon.

The fire was first reported in the early hours of December 30th, 2024. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said at approximately 3:10 AM, a Deputy Sheriff on patrol discovered a fully engulfed house fire on State Route 5 in the Town of Vernon. When the deputy arrived, they found no occupants outside the residence and attempted to make contact with someone inside, but there was no response.

Maciol says several fire departments were dispatched to the scene. Once the fire departments arrived, they extinguished the blaze, and an investigation was initiated by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit. During the investigation, the remains of the occupant of the home were found inside.

On Thursday evening Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol revealed the identity of the 78-year-old woman who had her life taken too short. In conjunction with the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Sheriff's Office determined the deceased to be Penny Davies. Condolences go out to her friends and family during this difficult time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is not currently believed to be suspicious. The response involved multiple agencies, including New York State Fire and the fire departments from Vernon, Vernon Center, Verona, Sherill, Oneida Castle, Clinton, Oriskany Falls, Westmoreland, Clarks Mills, and Oriskany.

If anyone has information about the fire or was possibly a witness to the blaze, you are asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit at (315) 765-2226.

