Famous “Sopranos” Star Spotted at Upstate New York Sports Store

An Emmy-winning actor swung by a local business and signed a few autographs over the weekend.

From "Sopranos" to "Sons of Anarchy"

The Sopranos TV Still Getty Images loading...

Fans of Drea De Matteo got to meet her in person Friday at the Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles store in Whitesboro. She was there to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Sopranos," which ran on HBO from 1999 to 2007.

De Matteo played Adriana La Cerva on the long-running series, a role that earned her the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2004.

The actress gave out autographs for roughly 60 fans, who lined up to meet her, and also posed for photos.

Those who managed to get into the meet and greet were also able to ask her questions and, of course, someone had to bring up the infamous tiger-print jumpsuit. The outfit is considered one of the most iconic outfits worn on the series.

Yes, she still has it.

Maxim Magazine Presents "Fantasy Island" William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

De Matteo revealed in a recent interview that she once thought it was destroyed in 2015 when her apartment in East Village was demolished in a gas explosion that leveled three buildings. She told fans at the event that she plans to auction it off or donate it to a museum.

Perhaps one of the fans who caught her in Whitesboro will be the lucky auction winner?

According to BNN, she also chatted about working for David Chase, the series creator, and how the series changed her life. "I was working as a bartender and waitress in New York City [before I was cast,]" she revealed, adding she is honored her character continues to resonate with fans.

As for what she's up to now, De Matteo said she has taken a step back from acting to "focus on my family and other interests." One of those interests is her Gangster Goddess wine line.

The actress also participated in a fun segment with fans called "Bada Bing or Bada Boo" to reveal more about the series behind-the-scenes.

She was also grilled about her beliefs on vaccines and COVID-19, and stated, "I believe it's important for people to make informed decisions based on facts and science."

The Greatest Series of All Time?

Critics hail "The Sopranos" as one of the greatest and most groundbreaking television series of all time. The drama is credited for sparking a new era of the mafia and gangster genre by focusing less on the crime and more on family dynamics.

The show was watched by millions nationwide and it is also one of the most-decorated television shows of all time.

The Sopranos TV Still Getty Images/HBO loading...

It also was the first cable show to be nominated and win Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Drama Series. It was nominated every year it was eligible and won the award twice - once in 2004 and again in 2007. It also won 5 Golden Globes, numerous SAG Awards, and was nominated for 2 Grammy Awards.

The show's stars also took home a multitude of awards. James Gandolfini and Edie Falco both won 3 Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress.

The series remained HBO's greatest until Game of Thrones came into the picture. However, fans agree that only one suffered the worst season finale in television history that damaged its legacy.

