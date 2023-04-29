Family Asking for Help in Finding Missing Upstate NY Woman

A family in Upstate New York is asking for the public's help in finding a 53-year-old woman, who left for a doctor's visit on Friday afternoon and never returned.

The Sheriff's Office in Lewis County confirmed on Saturday morning that they are searching for the whereabouts of Kimberly Armstrong of Constableville. Armstrong is about 5' 6" tall and was driving a 2008 Envoy with a plate number JGP 9528 on Friday afternoon, according to her husband Bill.

Kimberly Armstrong vehicle (Photo courtesy of Bill Armstrong) Kimberly Armstrong vehicle (Photo courtesy of Bill Armstrong) loading...

Kimberly Armstrong, vehicle she was driving. Courtesy of Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Kimberly Armstrong, vehicle she was driving. Courtesy of Lewis County Sheriff's Office. loading...

Facebook alerts began going up late Friday, asking for people to be on the lookout for the woman.

At the request of Bill Armstrong we’re asking for your help and support His wife, Kim Armstrong is messing they do on property and the indianlake area. If you run across Miss Armstrong or have you seen her please message me ￼so I may forward your message. I pray that she is in good hands and that everything turns out very positive. Thank you for your support and your understanding . -Facebook

According to online reports, Armstrong was driving towards Lowville on Friday afternoon, and failed to return according to family members. Friends say she was preparing to retire from the U.S. Postal Service and she was in the midst ion writing a children's book.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on Saturday morning:

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person named Kimberly Armstrong, 53, of Constableville, NY. She was last known to be in Lyons Falls, NY and traveled to Lowville, NY in her grayish/tan 2008 GMVC Envoy with gold NY plates JGP9528. She did not return home at the expected time and was reported missing.

If anyone has any information in regards to Armstrong, is encouraged to contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 315-376-3511.

