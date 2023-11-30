Employees: Remington Arms in Ilion To Close – “Everyone is Done”
Breaking: Employees of Remington Arms in Ilion say they were informed on Thursday that the Ilion plant - the birthplace of 200+ year old American gun company - will close permanently on or about March 4, 2024.
Employees say they were instructed to attend a staff meeting this afternoon on the 4th floor. It was there that they were told that the company was closing the Ilion plant next year, and that all employees would be terminated. Employees also received a memo from RemArms.
"Everyone is done," the employee said.
WIBX has reached out to Remington with questions about the announcement, and we're awaiting a response. We also reached out to Ilion Mayor John Stevens, who said, "Comment about what? I know absolutely nothing."
Stevens says that he's been trying to make contact with the owners of Remington since he was elected, and he's been unsuccessful.
In 2020, the Remington Outdoor Company filed for bankruptcy, and the company's assets and divisions were broken up. A new company was formed that included former members of the original Remington Outdoor Company, that would own the rights to manufacturing firearms. Eight months later it would re-open in Ilion, employing about 200 people.
In 2021, the newly acquired Remington firearms company announced that it was moving its worldwide headquarters to LaGrange, Georgia in a $100 million, 850-plus job deal brokered by Governor Brian Kemp.
In January 2023, the company announced it was moving production of the 700 line out of Ilion, and transferring manufacturing to the new Georgia plant.
The Ilion plant occupies 34-acres of property in the Village of Ilion. As late as 2017, Remington employed about 1,200 people, operated three shifts daily, and utilized some 3000 machine tools and 3700 pieces of equipment. The current facility, which remains the same in size and area, utilizes only a small fraction of the once thriving facility which for decades, served as Herkimer County's largest employer.
Remington Arms has operated in Ilion since it's inception, in 1816.
This is a developing story. Check back for an update.