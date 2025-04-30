A bittersweet moment caught on film is bringing tears to many eyes across Central New York.

After putting his life on the line as part of the Oneida City Police Department, Assistant Chief Matthew Colella's 20-year journey has come to an end.

Assistant Chief Colella has decided to retire and, per tradition among many of the nation's police departments, had his final radio call at the end of his last shift.

A Powerful Moment Captured on Video

Assistant Chief Colella's final call lasted nearly 3 minutes and it was filled to the brim with heartfelt emotion.

The department wrote on their Facebook announcement:

This emotional moment represents more than just the end of a shift — it’s the close of a remarkable chapter in a life devoted to service, leadership, and community. From his first day on patrol to his final sign-off, Assistant Chief Colella has served with unwavering dedication, courage, and heart.

The department expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Colella, who is now adjusting to civilian life.

"Your voice may leave the airwaves, but your legacy will echo in these halls forever," they wrote.

Another 20-Year Law Enforcement Officer Retires from Oneida Police

Joining Assistant Chief Colella in retirement is Investigator Matt Gacek.

The police department celebrated his retirement in a thoughtful post, which said in part, "Through the years, he’s been a steady presence. Wishing him all the best in this next chapter filled with well-earned rest and new endeavors! Thank you for your service!"

Gacek began his career in 2004 as part of the Village of Boonville before working in Vernon and Sherill PD the following year.

He later joined Oneida PD in 2007, where he had served ever since.

Us at Townsquare Media wish Assistant Chief Matthew Colella and Investigator Matt Gacek a relaxing retirement and thank them for their 20 years of excellent service to Central New York.

