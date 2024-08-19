Crisp, autumnal air will soon flow through the Empire State and stick around for the next few days.

Summer officially ends a little over a month from now, but fall is already preparing for a very early start.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton said a cold front is pushing into the state by later today, August 19. That cold air will tangle with the hot and humid temperatures hanging over the state, which could create a "lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms."

Fortunately, the storms are not expected to be nearly as powerful as those Upstate and Central New York witnessed over the weekend; but they still could bring trouble.

"A few of the storms east of Interstate 81 could contain isolated damaging gusts and/or flash flooding. Areas that already received heavy rain over the weekend will be more vulnerable," the NWS warned.

Once that cluster of storms dissipates, it's onwards to fall in New York. Said the NWS:

ABRUPT EARLY TASTE OF FALL inbound the next few days, before warming up late this week into next weekend. [...] Lows the next few nights will be only mid 40s-lower 50s!

Daytime highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to range in the mid 60s, with the coldest temperatures expected in Auburn, Corning, and Bath. Those areas are expected to see daytime highs in the low 60s.

Oneonta will also see a relative chill on Wednesday, with their daytime high expected to reach just 64 degrees.

Rome and Utica are both forecasted to see temperatures on Monday and Tuesday around 66 and 67 degrees.

Following the minor cold spell, New York will return to more seasonal, 80-degree temperatures by the weekend.

By Sunday, the NWS predicts the temperature will rise to 85 degrees in both Utica and Syracuse. Rome's high on Sunday is forecasted to be around 83 degrees. The hottest temperatures will be in the Ithaca and Elmira area, with the mercury expected around the 86-degree mark.

Here's more about the oncoming fall-like weather below:

Fall starts on September 22 and the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting the season will be cooler than normal.

September will be on the warmer and rainier side, they anticipate, but things will take a turn for the colder by October.

Read More: NOAA Issues Fall Weather Prediction for New York State

A little bit of good news for November, because temperatures will be on the warmer-than-average side with precipitation at near or below normal levels in the Northeast

