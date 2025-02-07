Decades-Old Central New York Missing Persons Case Draws National Interest

More than three decades have passed since Douglas Goodwin and Mark Seelman vanished without a trace, leaving behind a mystery that continues to haunt their loved ones and law enforcement alike.

Now, a National Facebook post dedicated to locating people have gone missing in the country is spotlighting this case of two young men out of Rome, New York. This is the cold missing persons case of Doug and Mark.

Goodwin, who was living a transient lifestyle at the time, and Seelman, a 16-year-old coworker, were last seen on the night of June 8th, 1990, at DJ’s Bar, located on the 6400 block of Martin Street in Rome. The two young men disappeared under circumstances that remain unclear, and despite ongoing investigations, their fates remain unknown.

At the time of his disappearance, Goodwin had been staying with his girlfriend and her mother in Utica. However, he and his girlfriend had a disagreement shortly before he went missing, and he had planned to move out. His belongings were never retrieved, and he never contacted his girlfriend again. Even after she later gave birth to their child, she never once heard from him.

Seelman's disappearance has long raised suspicion of foul play. His loved ones believe he did not leave voluntarily, as he left behind all of his personal belongings. More than a decade after he went missing, a significant but ultimately frustrating lead emerged. In 2001, an individual using Seelman’s name and Social Security number was located in Missouri. Authorities ultimately determined this person had stolen his identity and was not the missing teen. Since then, no substantial leads have surfaced.

Authorities continue to seek any information that may shed light on what happened to Goodwin and Seelman. Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement. Despite the passage of time, their families still hold out hope for answers in this decades-old case.

You Can Read Details From Doug and Mark's Missing Person Posters Below

Whenever a person goes missing and is never recovered, the toll it takes on loved ones left behind is something that is incomprehensible. The constant wondering, worrying and hope that somehow they'll return can be overwhelming and traumatic. Far too often this happens, especially with younger people.

The Facebook page, Missing People in America, was established in 2018 to help shed light on the coldest of cases in hopes someone across this great nation may recognize one of the missing individuals and can help their family get some closure. You can visit their website at https://missingpeopleinamerica.org/.

