Who doesn't love a happy ending?

Jeffrey and Colleen Smith went through every dog owner's worst nightmare following a severe weather outbreak in their hometown of Eden, New York. Their four-year-old golden retriever, named Zoe, vanished without a trace.

Eden was one of the hardest-hit areas and was directly hit by an EF-2 tornado that produced winds up to 115 miles per hour. The damage was so severe, a State of Emergency was declared for the town.

Making matters worse was the fact the owners were out of state during the terrifying ordeal.. Colleen Smith has a Stage 4 brain tumor and was in Houston for treatment.

Despite thinking their dog was safe and secure at home during the devastating storm, Zoe managed to escape - causing them to fear for her life.

"It's like you're losing a loved one," Jeffrey Smith told WKBW in Buffalo. Smith explained that their dog is afraid of loud noises, like fireworks, so it she "got out, panicked, and was probably trying to search for me and my wife."

Thankfully, their community stepped up to help look for Zoe and reunite her with her grief-stricken owners. About 50 people volunteered to look for the terrified retriever and those extensive searches paid off.

Zoe was found a few miles from her home in Eden, on Youchum Road. She is now happily back home with her family, who are just as thankful she was found safe.

Eden was one of the hardest-hit areas in the state during Wednesday's storm, which were the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The storm produced four tornadoes, with one being EF-2 strength, within a span of two hours.

Residents said they endured biblically monsoons, howling winds, flooding, and other uncharacteristically severe weather. Multiple homes were destroyed during the tornado outbreak.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a record 18 tornado warning during the supercell storm event. Cleanup and restoration continues in the affected areas.

