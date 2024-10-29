Did New Hartford Police Just Arrest a Serial Home Depot Tool Bandit?

Police in New Hartford arrested a Utica man on Grand Larceny charges on Tuesday after he allegedly stole tools valued at more than $1,300 from the local Home Depot store. Police eluded to possible additional charges against the man, because of possible previous "thefts similar to this," according to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine.

Police arrested 65-year-old Timothy J. Hajdasz, after he was apprehended on the scene and taken into custody. Hajdasz was charged with Grand Larceny in The Fourth Degree, in violation of NYS PL 155.30, a Class E Felony Crime for the theft of $1309.34 worth of power tools from the store. Police say this might be part of a series of additional similar thefts at the same Home Depot located in West Utica.

Hajdasz was issued an appearance ticket to return to The Town of New Hartford Court in November. Additional charges may be filed at a later date as more information is developed regarding ongoing thefts similar to this.

If any member of the pubic has information to share about Hajdasz or the incident, they can anonymously report tips to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

If you have any information about Bean, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

