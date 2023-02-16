Deputies Seek Witnesses in Serious Crash On Rt. 233

Deputies Seek Witnesses in Serious Crash On Rt. 233

Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies continue to investigate a serious morning crash in the town of Whitestown that resulted in one of the driver's being airlifted to a Syracuse hospital.

 

They're asking anyone who may have seen the accident to come forward and share what they witnessed. However, deputies say it appears Terrie Kirk of Rome was traveling south on Route 233 and left her lane crossing into the northern lane. Her vehicle collied with a vehicle headed in the opposite direction, driven a 76-year-old woman from the town of Marshall.

Kirk, 51, was airlifted via Mercy Flight to Upstate Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Deputies say anyone who can assist in their ongoing investigation should contact them at 315-765-2334.

