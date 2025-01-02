A growing number of New Yorkers say they are picking up more than just a bad stomach bug.



If you haven't been washing your hands lately, now is a good time to get back into that practice.

Health officials say several potentially life-threatening infections are surging across New York and the United States.

One such illness is whooping cough. Cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks and have reached their highest level in over a decade.

Another nasty bug that's practically everywhere is norovirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at least 90 outbreaks during the week of December 5, which is double the highest number reported since 2021.

Those who have or had norovirus understand this illness is no joke. It typically causes severe vomiting and diarrhea that lasts one to three days.

However, the infection can be severe in some cases by causing extreme dehydration and even death.

This year, it seems the days of dealing with illnesses one day at a time are in the past.

While I cannot speak from personal experience, several friends and family members have been sharing eerily similar stories of them battling norovirus and 2 other illnesses at the same time.

While this new norovirus strain is extremely contagious and potent, it seems to be accompanied by 2 other illnesses this year: the flu and pneumonia.

The fact that multiple people have told me they are battling all 3 at once is concerning. Can you imagine the symptoms they must have had?

In addition to your typical stomach bug, people are battling fevers, weakness, aches, sore throat, coughing, stabbing chest pain, difficulty breathing, and possibly quite a lot more.

Luckily, those who suffered through this trifecta of terror are relatively health people - but not everyone has an immune system built like a tank.

Why Are People Getting Flu, Pneumonia, and Norovirus at the Same Time?

Like norovirus, flu cases are also spiking across New York State, with a nearly 90% jump in positive cases from the week ending December 14. Hospitalizations have also jumped by roughly 60% since then.

LIkewise, pneumonia cases are also surging across the state.

Pneumonia is caused by bacteria that can easily take hold when one's immune system is compromised or weakened.

Considering what the flu and norovirus are capable of doing to one's immune system, it's understandable how the illness is able to easily work its way into the lungs.

In short, norovirus isn't causing people to suddenly come down with the flu and pneumonia; nor does it mean norovirus has combined with the flu and pneumonia to create a super bug.

It means all 3 of these extremely contagious illnesses are pretty widespread and our risk of developing more than one at the same time is grossly elevated.

How to Prevent Sickness This Winter in New York?

Health officials are urging individuals to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, whooping cough, and other respiratory illnesses that could cause serious harm.

There is no vaccine for norovirus, so the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Doctors note hand sanitizer will not protect you.

Other ways to prevent yourself from being exposed is to visit stores when they aren't busy; order out instead of dining in at restaurants, get enough sleep, put more fruits and veggies into your diet, wipe down surfaces that other people have touched, and don't touch your face with unclean hands.

Also, since it seems this has to be said: Stay home if you are sick!!! No one wants your germs.

