Two out of state men are facing charges more than a dozen charges for allegedly ripping off a Central New York gas station to the tune of $3,800 in diesel fuel.

That's according to New York State Police who tracked down and arrested the pair for the scam, with involved a 'cloned credit card' and possession of a credit card skimming device.

It happened earlier this week at the Stewart's on State Route 12B in the town of Madison, police said. Investigators have determined the pair used stolen credit card numbers from a skimming device and cloned credit cards to make the purchase.

The fuel was loaded into what police describe as a modified tractor trailers that had a large hidden storage tank inside with hoses and pumps, police say.

The two men, Yosiel Ruiz Linares, age 30 from Union, NJ, and Jaview Martinez Fernandez, 36 from Hialeah, FL, were each charged with the following, according to NYSP:

(4 counts) Petit Larceny, a class "A" misdemeanor

(2 counts) Identity Theft 3rd degree, a class "A" misdemeanor

(2 counts) Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree, a class"D" felony

(5 counts) Possession of a Skimming Device 2nd degree, a class "A" misdemeanor

Both men were transported back to Madison County Jail are were being held at the county jail pending arraignment, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

