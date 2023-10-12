Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week – Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for a local man on two warrants, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator, Sahid Karcic.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit, authorities are attempting to locate and arrest Hajdasz, said Karcic. Hajdasz’s last known address is in the Town of Frankfort. It is alleged that Hajdasz stole property from a business in the Town of Westmoreland on three separate occasions in April of 2023 and May of 2023.

If you have any information about Hajdasz's whereabouts, please deliver your tip via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: Timothy J. Hajdasz

White Male, 64 years of age

Height: 5”8 / Weight: Approx., 165 pounds

Gray Hair/Blue Eyes

Warrant/Details

(2) Arrest Warrants

Warrant#1 Petit Larceny x2 A/M - Court: Westmoreland Town Court

Warrant #2 – Petit Larceny A/M – Court: Westmoreland Town Court

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Hajdasz, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

