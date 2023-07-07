Customers of a specific Walmart location in Upstate New York are being urged to keep an eye on their card's transaction activity after a device used to scam unknowing victims was found at the checkout.

NYSP official say the device - often called a credit card skimmer - was located at a 'manned checkout at the Walmart at 1818 County Route 3 in the town of Granby.

The town is located in Oswego County, approximately 25 miles North-Northwest of the city of Syracuse.

Troopers have narrowed a timeline of the potent card-info-thefts. They believe the device was placed on Sunday, July 2, the discovered and retrieved from the card reader on Wednesday, July 5.

For those curios as to what 'skimming' is, State Police officials describe the fraud and devices used to get card information this way:

Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

Police say if you notice authorized purchases or disputed charges with a card that was used at that Walmart location, contact Troopers at NYSP Fulton (315) 598-2112.

