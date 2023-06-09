Couple Living Out Of Storage Unit Accused Of Theft, Conspiracy, Drug Possession: NYSP
A man and woman from Oneonta who had been arrested in April for possession of burglar's tools and drugs now face a combined 50 charges after police say they were caught living out of a storage unit in Upstate NY while breaking into and stealing personal belongings from others.
New York State Police have identified the pair as 31-year-old Brandon Burns and 29-year-old Sarah Yale. The storage unit is located in the Schoharie County village of Richmondville.
A complaint about suspicious activity in April at the storage facility led to the inital arrest. But, Troopers say their continued investigation has led to additional charges like identity theft, grand larceny, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.
"...Yale and Burns had forced entry into multiple storage units surrounding the unit they were illegally residing in. They possessed multiple stolen items from those units, including personal identifying documents and bank checks...", State Police said.
Each is charged with the following:
Yale was arrested on additional charges of:
- Six counts of Burglary in the Third Degree
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree
- Identity Theft in the Second Degree
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree
- Six Counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
- Two counts of Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree
- Six counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree
- Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information in the Third Degree
- Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree
Burns is charged with:
- Six counts of Burglary in the Third Degree
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree
- Six Counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
- Two counts of Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree
- Six counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree
- Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information in the Third Degree
- Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
