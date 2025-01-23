Correctional Officers at Marcy Prison Save the Lives of Two Inmates

It was the quick thinking and fast action of correctional officers that helped save the lives of two separate inmates at Marcy Correctional Facility. Marcy is the prison that was the site of a brutal attack by officers on Inmate Robert Brooks. That attack ultimately led to his passing. Now, we see some good news coming from the medium security prison.

The life saving efforts on two separate individuals involved CPR and the use of Narcan. Both inmates were found unresponsive in their dorm and the officers sprang into action.

Incident #1

The first incident took place on Tuesday, January 14th, when a 62-year-old inmate collapsed. An officer, alerted by a commotion and fellow inmates, found the man unresponsive and immediately called for medical assistance, according to Central Region Vice President of The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) Bryan Hluska. He says, the officer began CPR while other staff, including a facility nurse, arrived on scene. Despite administering several doses of Narcan and utilizing an automated external defibrillator (AED), the inmate remained unresponsive. Finally, after an eighth dose of Narcan, the inmate regained a faint pulse and started breathing. He was transported to Wynn Hospital for further treatment.

Incident #2

Hluska reports, the second incident occurred early Sunday morning on January 19th. During routine rounds at 1:23 a.m., an officer found a 20-year-old inmate unresponsive in a dorm bathroom. He was covered in vomit. Responding staff, including a sergeant and additional officers, pulled the inmate from the stall and began lifesaving efforts. Multiple doses of Narcan were administered with no immediate effect, and CPR continued. After the sixth dose of Narcan, the inmate finally began breathing and regained a pulse. He was transported to Wynn Hospital by ambulance.

While it is believed by prison staff to have been drugs that caused these men to lose consciousness, law enforcement officials have not determined the actual cause.

Bryan Hluska said in a statement,

Certainly, the outcome for both inmates at Marcy could have ended much differently if not for the heroic actions of the sergeants, officers, and medical staff at the prison. Their quick actions and determination not to give up lifesaving efforts resulted in both inmates being revived from certain death. The past month has been difficult, especially for the good men and women who come to Marcy every day and perform their duties admirably amidst very difficult and dangerous conditions. They come to work, work very long hours in a stressful environment with little or no complaints. It is my sincere hope that their continued efforts don’t get overlooked and forgotten.

These two incidents and the responses to them reinforce the idea that not all correctional officers are bad, and some take the job very seriously and with respect. Certain circumstances surrounding these events are still being investigated.

