A corrections officer at an Central New York county jail is suspended without pay after an investigation into his conduct while on the job.

The CO was working at the Oneida County Jail and allegedly filled out logs claiming he had completed inmate supervision tours, but never actually conducted the tours in his assigned unit. This was the finding of an investigation from the Sheriff's Office patrol division and included the used of jail security cameras, officials said.

The officer is identified as 31-year-old Jacob Mayo. He's been charged with falsifying business records in the second degree and making a punishable false written statement, both misdemeanors.

Jacob Mayo, a Oneida County Jail CO accused of filling our tour logs in jail that he never completed - photo via Oneida County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Jacob Mayo, a Oneida County Jail CO accused of filling our tour logs in jail that he never completed - photo via Oneida County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. loading...

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the investigation began after an incident in the unit and a review of security cameras showed Mayo did not actually complete the tours he had logged.

Mayo was issued appearance tickets and his suspension without pay is pending the completion of an internal review, Maciol said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

