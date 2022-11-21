Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning

WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers.

A search of the school was conducted with officers and police K-9 units, specifically looking for contraband - including weapons and drugs.

The lockdown has since ended, police said. They have not disclosed whether any contraband was found.

This Is What A Million Dollar Home Looks Like In New Hartford New York Imagine a home with 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, and just tons of space. That's what you'll find with this listing at 1022 Higby Road in New Hartford

Jonny B's Tavern, a Turnkey Business in Floyd, Has Hit the Market