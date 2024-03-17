Colgate and New Hartford’s Policelli Get Their March Madness Seed

Matt Langel and his Colgate Raiders received their assignment for the upcoming Men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

Colgate received a #14 seed in the West region. The Raiders will face 3rd seeded Baylor on Friday. Colgate received an automatic bid into the tournament after winning their third straight Patriot League championship.

Meanwhile, New Hartford's Frankie Policelli learned his team's fate after winning the CAA championship last week with a win over his former team, Stony Brook. Pollicelli and Charleston received a #13 seed and will face #4 Alabama.

It would take a great deal of upsets for Colgate and Charleston to meet in the tourney as Charleston is in the top half of the bracket and Colgate is in the bottom.

Matt Langel and the Raiders will be looking for their first-ever win in DI March Madness.

Brackets

East Region

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

South Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10/Boise State/Colorado winner

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State winner

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Arkon

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State winner

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

West Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner winner

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

