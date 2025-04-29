Mohawk Valley residents will be forced to find a new place to cool off this summer.

After serving as an escape from the hot summer sun for over 60 years, a beloved community pool announced it is closing for good.

The Jack Boynton Community Pool in Clinton will be shutting down due to rising costs, maintenance needs, and other costly factors.

Clinton Pool Officials Say Goodbye to 60+ Year CNY Staple

The Clinton Youth Foundation Board took to Facebook to make the upsetting announcement and laid out why the closure was seemingly unavoidable.

The board also explained they explored all their options to see if they could prevent the closure, but none of the potential resolutions were viable.

Despite our efforts, we were not able to find a solution for the increasing operational costs, ongoing maintenance challenges, and major physical renovations needed to keep the pool safe and functional. Sadly, we have reached the difficult decision that closure is necessary.

The community reacted in shock and disappointment. Others shared treasured memories of swimming at Clinton Pool over the years.

However, the main emotion felt was the sense of loss. Members of the community listed off other attractions and gathering places that Clinton had lost over the years.

The board empathized with residents over the profound loss.

The statement continued, "We understand the deep sense of loss this announcement brings. For over 60 years, the Clinton Pool has been a beloved gathering place and a cornerstone of our community."

The board ended their announcement by thanking the community for enjoying the pool every summer over the past six decades and celebrating its "rich history."

Clinton Pool's Path to Closure

Clinton Pool began experiencing setbacks in recent years, but 2024 marked a turning point.

Inclement weather forced the pool to close early for the season, especially after Mother Nature dropped a tree onto the grounds.

After the early closure, the board held several meetings with the community to "discuss the future of the Clinton Pool."

Residents showed up in hope to prevent a bad outcome, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

It is unknown what will become of the pool or the community grounds.

Residents have expressed hope of a new buyer coming in and reopening the community staple. At this time, it is unknown if there are any entities considering that potential outcome.

