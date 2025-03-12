A book written to educate children about the resilience of Rome is now available on bookshelves.

Many will look at July 16, 2024 as a day where everything changed in the Copper City. A massive, EF-2 tornado tore through the heart of Rome and destroyed many beloved landmarks like the Gansevoort mural and St. Mary's Church.

Read More: Over 80 Buildings Rendered Uninhabitable after Devastating Tornado

Rome is still rebuilding after the horrifying event, but progress was greatly assisted thanks to the surrounding communities' outpouring support.

Courtesy New York Forest Rangers Courtesy New York Forest Rangers loading...

From successful water drives to fundraising, Central New York rallied for one of its own and that will forever be commemorated thanks to an all new children's book that is now available to purchase.

Author JD Wise wrote "Twister in a Tiny Town," and will donate all proceeds will go to those struggling to overcome traumatic natural disasters. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and anywhere books are sold.

The book's synopsis says it's "a heartwarming children's picture book set in the charming city of Rome, NY, where an unexpected tornado causes widespread devastation. Despite the destruction, the resilient community comes together to rebuild, illustrating the power of unity and compassion."

Drone footage of the damage done by tornado that swept through Rome on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. CAP Media Drone footage of the damage done by tornado that swept through Rome on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. CAP Media loading...

The book also shines a light on the importance of kindness, community spirit, hope, and coming together to overcome the greatest of obstacles.

The book even has a special forward from Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan, who penned a heartfelt intro about "the remarkable strength and solidarity of Rome's residents."

"Twister in a Tony Town" is perfect for all ages and its paperback version retails for $11.95.

WIBX/Megan Stone WIBX/Megan Stone loading...

JD Wise is an author from Corolla, North Carolina, and a graduate of Cornell University. WIBX has reached out to Wise for comment and will update the report with his response.

Rome Tornado July 16, 2024 Check out the damage a tornado caused in Rome, New York. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Get our free mobile app

These are the Ten Most Tornado-Heavy Years in New York History [RANKINGS] 2024 has been a historic year for tornadoes in New York, but where does this year rank among others in our state's history? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl