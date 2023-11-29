Central New York Town Named Most Underrated Winter Destination in America

Did you know New York's best "tranquil and picturesque" winter getaway is located right in our backyard?

A new survey claims to have found the most underrated places to visit during the winter.

Who Needs Aspen?

Although visiting some of America's most popular winter destinations is an experience, there are several places that skate under the radar because they aren't frequented by celebrities or millionaires during the colder months.

A new survey from FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed 3,000 experienced travelers to figure out the best places people can experience the diverse beauty America holds.

Read More: 2 Central NY Towns Named Best in New York State

Although surveys of this nature tend to highlight destination hotspots in Hawaii and Alaska, this particular roundup focused on hidden gems that tend to go unnoticed or are overshadowed by neighboring iconic vacation spots.

Surprisingly, three New York towns were named among America's most-underrated winter getaways, with once Central NY location earning a massive seal of approval.

Ellicottville

24466645 Photo Credit - Jupiterimages/Thinkstock loading...

Coming in 119th place in the roundup is this little village that's found among the Allegheny Mountains in Western NY.

According to the survey:

Its two ski resorts, Holiday Valley and HoliMont, provide excellent skiing and snowboarding opportunities for all skill levels, making it an ideal destination for families to enjoy the slopes together. The town itself exudes a cozy, festive atmosphere, with its streets adorned in holiday lights and numerous shops and restaurants to explore.

The village also earned points for offering an abundance of family activities like tubing, skating, and hiking.

Cold Spring

Family warming feet at a fireplace Catherine Yeulet loading...

Coming in 78th place over is this idyllic destination found along the Hudson River. Travelers say this place offers a "picturesque winter experience."

Per the report:

Families can explore its historic downtown, discover unique shops and art galleries, and enjoy scenic hikes in nearby Hudson Highlands State Park. Cold Spring's warm community and the peaceful backdrop of the Hudson River make it an ideal place for families seeking a tranquil and culturally enriched winter escape.

Visitors also say the village is home to an abundance of cute restaurants, cafes and shops.

Skaneateles

Traci Taylor Traci Taylor loading...

Coming in as New York's most underrated destination, in addition to being one of the most overlooked in America, is this town in Onondaga County.

Per the official release:

During the winter, this charming village on the shores of Skaneateles Lake takes on a tranquil and picturesque quality. Families can enjoy seasonal festivities like the annual Christmas Walk, admire the town's festive decorations, and cozy up in local cafes and shops. The lake, surrounded by snow-covered hills, offers a serene backdrop for winter activities such as ice skating, sledding, and exploring nearby parks.

Visitors also praise the area for its vibrant shopping scene, breweries, art scene, and abundance of boutique hotels, cottages, inns, and B&Bs.

Do you agree this is the state's best-kept secret?

Let us know in the comments below!

Get our free mobile app

Favorite Winter Destination Getaway Favorite Winter Destination Getaway Gallery Credit: Don Morgan