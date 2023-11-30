Central New York Native to Compete on Jeopardy! Friday

Get ready for some hometown representation on America's favorite quiz show!

A Camden native is set to square off against two tough opponents during Friday night's game.

According to the current Jeopardy! lineup, Brianne Barker is on the roster next to software engineer Garrett Marcotte and Ophthalmology resident Bryce Hwang.

While Barker may no longer call Camden her home, she is a graduate of Camden High School and appeared to have graduated with the class of 1997.

According to her profile, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Duke University before securing a Ph.D in Immunology from Harvard in 2009. She did briefly return to her old stomping grounds and worked at Hamilton College for 2 years as a visiting assistant professor of biology.

Barker's resume is fascinating, with multiple research opportunities in both the fields of immunology and microbiology. She now serves as the Biology Department Chair at Drew University, of which she teaches at, and also produces two successful podcasts that complement her field.

She anchors the Immune podcast and the This Week in Virology podcast, which she respectively launched in 2020 and 2017.

That said, she will probably mop the floor with her opponents with the science and biology categories. Here's hoping she also crushes the Final Jeopardy! question, bets high, and launches an all-new victory streak.

We will find out if Barker emerges victorious when she takes on Garrett Marcotte and Bryce Hwang this Friday. Because a local is competing on Jeopardy!, WKTV will air her episode at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WKTV.

