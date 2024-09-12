Own a Piece of History: One of Utica’s Most Iconic Bars Could Be Yours!

It is hard to believe, but one of Utica's most iconic bars and restaurants is on the market and it could be yours. Tom Powers opened his Irish Pub back in the summer of 2009. Now, he is selling it all after building it into one of the biggest and best businesses in the City of Utica.

Over the years The Celtic Harp has been a regular mainstay for visitors to Varick Street. Whether it was a Saranac Thursday, the Boilermaker (After) After Party, Santa Cons or many other great parties "The Harp" never disappoints. As far as a business goes, it can't be more versatile offering so many opportunities.

The Harp offers a huge dining room to serve up delicious Irish fare or other great food. There have been many bands that have performed within, many sporting events watched and hundreds of people living out their dreams belting out their favorite go-to karaoke classic.

You can also book a small party or gathering in the upstairs loft area. There have been many stag parties, bachelor parties, birthday parties and even various showers up there. It's the perfect way to have a little piece of The Harp all to yourself.

Another great feature to the property at 805 Varick Street is the outdoor space. Over the years, Powers has made tremendous improvements to the outdoor space. He added a massive bar out back, recently covered it for coverage from the elements and of course you have a huge stage perfect for outdoor bands and huge gatherings.

Want to make your dream of running a successful bar and restaurant a reality? You can do it with this already proven successful Varick Street favorite. So many memories have been made here and there are still so many more to be had.

The Celtic Harp at 805 Varick Street in Utica, NY is listed for $1,500,000 and is listed by John Jweid of Pavia Real Estate Services. If you're interested contact John at (315) 736-1555 or contact your favorite Real Estate Agent today.

