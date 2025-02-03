If you could pick your final resting place next to any celebrity's gravesite, who would you pick?

It's never fun to really think about what happens to you once you trapse off this mortal coil, but it is an inevitable conversation.

It also can be fun depending on the questions you ask, like which famous person would you like to be buried beside if given the choice?

City Of London Cemetery Pilots New Scheme To Reclaim Old Graves For Re-Use

There are several cases of people picking plots next to their favorite star. Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner chose to eternally rest beside Marilyn Monroe, of which he shelled out $75,000 for the burial spot over 3 decades ago.

However, his choice has been scrutinized in recent years as more information about their tumultuous relationship came to light.

Our friends at Choice Mutual decided to spice up the dead talk by asking over 3,000 Americans which celebrity they'd want to be buried next to most. The results were a little surprising.

Elvis Presley was the nation's #1 choice, of which who is buried in Graceland. In second place was next to Abraham Lincoln at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.

Rounding out the top 5 was George Washington, Johnny Cash, and Whitney Houston, who respectively came in 3rd, 4th, and 5th place.

New York is home to plenty of final resting places for cherished celebrities, like Babe Ruth, Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt, Lou Gehrig, Billie Holiday, Mark Twain, Alexander Hamilton, and Jackie Robinson.

But who among the bunch was the most popular?

Shockingly, none of the above made the cut.

Top 11 Dead Celebrities Americans Want to Be Buried Next to in New York

Do you think a special celebrity is missing from this list? Let us know using the station mobile app to give us a shout.

