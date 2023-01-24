Police officials say a situation at the Canton Central School in Northern New York ended safely today after a man apparently tried to enter the school armed with a knife.

Reports indicate the man is the father of three children who attend the school, and that he had an active order of protection prohibiting him from contact with the children.

That's according to WNYT-TV, who reports a teacher noticed the man armed with a knife approaching the school:

...the teacher notified administration while the maintenance staff member confronted the man outside as a way to get him away from the school building.

School officials then activated lockdown procedures and notified police, the report said.

The report identifies the man as Aaron LaVean of Canton, NY, and says he has three children who attend the school. Police officials confirmed he's currently facing three charges of attempted criminal contempt. After searching LaVean, police classified the knife as a pocket knife and noted that at no point did he brandish the weapon in a threatening manner, the report said.

However, police did find additional knives in LaVean's car.

Following his arraignment, LaVean was ordered to be held at the St Lawrence County Correctional Facility with bail set at $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond, reports say.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

