A group of campers found themselves on the wrong side of the law after tangling with a hungry black bear.

While black bears tend to have a healthy fear of humans, some can become extremely dangerous. Recently, a bear in White Creek had to be shot dead after breaking into a home and ransacking the place.

In another recent incident, a family dog became a hero after scaring away an attacking black bear in Bloomingburg.

While both these incidents were out of the ordinary, state officials warn bear attacks can become more frequent if more learn to associate humans with food. That is why DEC Forest Rangers threw the book at some very messy campers.

Bear Encounter at Fish Creek Campground

Forest Rangers were called to the Saranac Lake campsite for reports of an aggressive bear a little after midnight on July 21.

According to officials, "A bear had opened a cooler and refused to leave the area."

Rangers were unable to locate the problem bear after they arrived, but they found plenty of evidence of why the massive creature showed up in the first place.

The campers were ticketed for leaving their campsite "in unsanitary conditions." Gross.

How to Keep away Black Bears

Forest Rangers say that campers should always seal food in bear-resistant containers. They said it "is the most effective way to prevent bears from becoming emboldened to obtain food from back-country campers."

Campsites should always be tidy and neat, so that nothing tasty is left behind for unwanted wildlife. Food scraps, trash, grills, and fire rings can all serve as a food source.

Bears are on the move and are being spotted in more places, including urban areas, which is causing concern for state officials.

Read More: Another Bear Spotted in Utica Residential Area

This is causing some residents to lash out in an attempt to defend their homes. A Cazenovia man shot and killed a bear that was eating from his bird feeder. The man, 72-year-old John Foley, was charged with taking a bear, which is a misdemeanor.

More bear safety resources can be found by following this link.

