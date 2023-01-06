Brian Leech To Meet Fans at Signing Event in Utica

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Brett Hull, Lou Lamoriello, Brian Leetch, Luc Robitaille, and Steve Yzerman pose with their Hall rings at the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Photo Opportunity at the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 9, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A longtime New York Ranger who was voted one of the 100 greatest hockey players of all-time will be in Utica this weekend.

Brian Leetch is scheduled for an autograph signing event at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on Saturday.

Leetch was inducted in to the Hockey Fall of Fame in 2009, was named one of the 100 greatest to ever play in 2017 and is set for induction into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame later this year.

Longtime New York Ranger Brian Leetch shown above in a game in 1999. Via Getty Images
Of his 19 NHL seasons, Leetch played 17 with the Blue Shirts, winning the Stanley Cup win the Rangers in 1994. He also spent a year in Boston and one in Toronto before his retirement in 2006. Over his career, Leetch totaled 247 goals and 781 assists.

Leetch's autograph signing event is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:30 on Saturday at Hall of Frames on Oriskany Street West in Utica. You will need a ticket to attend the event. For more information, contact Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles.

