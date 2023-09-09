Breaking News: Shooting at Proctor Football Game in Utica

A security guard has been shot outside the Proctor High School football game on Saturday afternoon, according to Utica Police.

The stadium was placed on lockdown and the area around the school is blocked by police.

Police say the security officer was shot in the back of the head at about 4:21 pm on Saturday. The officer, not identified, has been transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

A witness told WIBX the shooter was not a student at Proctor High School.

Lt. Mike Curley says the shooter is at large. The stadium was placed on lockdown, police say. The area surrounding the school and the stadium have also been secured.

