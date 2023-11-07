Lockdown Lifted on Mohawk Valley Community College Campus

UPDATE 11:30 AM: The lockdown has been lifted at Mohawk Valley Community College after SWAT, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and campus security cleared all buildings.

Original story

Mohawk Valley Community College is on lockdown and students and faculty on campus are sheltering in place amid a reported "immediate threat."

According to Oneida County 911, a "menacing in progress" was called in around 8:33 a.m. and again at 9:02 in the morning at the Utica campus' Butterfield Residence Hall.

Utica Police Department has since updated their Facebook and shared that a person with a gun was reported on campus.

At this time, police say this is not an active shooter situation and more details will be released "soon."

Emergency Notification

School officials alerted students and staff via an emergency notification text message, which informed them of the active threat.

Students and staff were reportedly told, "There is an immediate threat on campus."

WIBX called in a request for comment and was told by campus security that everyone was safe.

Police are on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Polling Station Moved

Polling was taking place at MVCC at the time of the reported threat. The Oneida County Board of Education has confirmed with WIBX that the polling location has been moved.

In a press release, the BOE said:

The Oneida County Board of Elections is taking immediate action to ensure the continuity of our democratic process in response to an unforeseen emergency. As a result of an emergency lockdown, the polling site originally designated at Mohawk Valley Community College will be immediately relocated to Utica Fire Department Station 3.

The decision to move the polling site has been made in consultation with local authorities, and it is essential to ensure that all eligible voters in the affected districts have the opportunity to cast their ballots.

The details of the polling site relocation are as follows

New Polling Site:

Utica Fire Department Station 3

1501 Mohawk Street

Utica, NY 13501

The Oneida County Board of Elections would like to assure all registered voters that every measure has been taken to provide a safe and accessible voting location at Utica Fire Department Station 3. This relocation is being implemented to address the emergency situation while maintaining the integrity of our electoral process.

Polls at the new location will remain open until 9 p.m. ET.