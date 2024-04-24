Brand New E-Bike Company Opening Their Doors in Clinton

A new state of the art technology is riding into Central New York in a big way. The brand new company is scheduled to celebrate their Grand Opening this weekend at their location on State Route 5 in Clinton, NY.

eBliss of Central New York is the first of it's kind dealership in the area that offers up for sale of a variety of e-bicycles for whatever use you may have for one. Whether it's for sport or travel, e-bikes are a convenient way to easily get you from Point A to Point B without worrying about excessive gas prices.

eBliss Central New York is a dealer of the Always Brand Bikes and according to their website,

ALWAYS Bikes is proud to be part of the eBliss family of companies. We’re developing smarter ways to get people and things where they need to go. From the materials and systems we choose to the expertise and dedication that guide our design and engineering, every decision is aimed at developing a new generation of electric mobility options.

They currently advertise four different models on their website and they include:

Anytime

eBliss of Central New York eBliss of Central New York loading...

Outa'Here

eBliss of Central New York eBliss of Central New York loading...

Anywhere

eBliss of Central New York eBliss of Central New York loading...

Radiant

eBliss of Central New York eBliss of Central New York loading...

The concept behind these bikes is to give you the classic experience of riding a bike with a little extra boost. These models boast a Carbon Belt Drive, Automatic Sealed Transmission, Hydraulic Disc Brakes, a 500-750 Watt Mid-Motor, extended range battery, front suspension, high clearance and an awesome intuitive digital display. It may be enough to park the car for the summer and just ride around on your new Always E-Bike.

To celebrate this new business in Central New York they are hosting a Grand Opening this Saturday, April 27th, 2024 from 10. a.m. to 5 p.m They are located at 7509 State Route 5 in Clinton. Don't miss all the fun and your opportunity to ride and buy one of these sweet new e-bikes.

