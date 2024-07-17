TOWNSQUARE MEDIA UTICA COLLECTING WATER DONATIONS FOR ROME RELIEF EFFORTS

(MARCY, NY – 07/17/24) – Townsquare Media Utica and its stations WFRG, WIBX, WLZW, WOUR, and WODZ will be collecting donations of bottled water for the City of Rome to assist with ongoing tornado relief efforts. There is a critical need for bottled water and Townsquare Media Utica is coordinating with multiple area businesses to assist those in need.

“Over 26,000 residents are without power, and therefore some without access to water. In addition, teams from across the United States and in Canada are coming to Rome to help with restoration efforts. Water has now become a precious and limited resource,” said Market President Tracy Picente. “It is important for us as a community to step up to assist those during this time of great need.”

Townsquare Media will be working in partnership with Chanatry’s Hometown Market, Seasonal Sports, Utica Mack and ERL Intermodal for this multi-faceted campaign. All donations will benefit the City of Rome.

Courtesy of Utica Mack and ERL Intermodal, a truck will be parked at Chanatry’s Hometown Market starting at 11 a.m. ET, July 17, to collect donations of bottled water from members of the community. Chanatry’s is graciously offering cases of bottled water at a significantly discounted price to further assist this campaign.

Donations of water will be accepted through 9pm on Thursday, July 18, before being transported to the Toccolana Club in Rome on Friday morning. WIBX’s Bill Keeler and Andrew Derminio will be broadcasting their live morning show from the location and will be accepting donations of water. Following the morning broadcast, the donations of water will be handed over to representatives of the American Red Cross, so they can be distributed to those in need and first responders.

“I want to send a heartfelt thank you to Utica Mack and ERL Intermodal for providing the truck to store all donations, as well as Chanatry’s for allowing us to use their parking lot for this critical drive and for choosing to sell water at significantly low prices. I would also like to express my appreciation to Seasonal Sports for creating a banner on such short notice specifically for this event. It says a great deal about this community that we were able to come together so quickly to help the City of Rome,” said Picente. “I would also like to thank the American Red Cross for helping us coordinate this effort, there will be a cash donation link set up via the American Red Cross so that we can assist as many people as possible.”

Townsquare Media Utica invites the community to Chanatry’s Hometown Market between July 17 and July 18 till 9pm, located at 485 French Road in Utica, to participate in this drive and provide the City of Rome with needed drinking water.

For those wishing to make a monetary donation, the American Red Cross has set up an official campaign with Townsquare Media Utica to assist, which can be accessed via this website: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/townsquaremediautica-pub.html/

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tracy Picente at tracianne.picente@townsquaremedia.com .

