If you live in New York, a study claims going to this spot in the state will sweep your loved one off their feet.

Valentine's Day is around the corner, which marks one of the most popular days to pop the big question.

While some enjoy small and intimate gestures, others prefer to go all out in a way that is so unique, strangers on the internet get jealous.

However, there are those who just want to make their proposal as romantic as possible, and that's where a new study comes in to say where it should be done.

New York Is Home to World's "Most Romantic" Proposal Spot

A new study from Cloudwards looks into where the best places are to pop the big question.

It looked into best weather, how photogenic they are, nearby flower shops and restaurants, and also where social media influencers tend to say "Yes, I will marry you" the most.

After combing through America's 100 biggest cities, Cloudwards determined the best place to propose is New York City.

The reason why it cleaned up on the list is because it has the most photogenic spots and has the second best overall selection of romantic experiences.

Among the top destinations to propose is Central Park's Bow Bridge and On Top of the Rock.

New York City was also listed as one of the best places for engagement shopping - from selecting wedding rings to celebratory gifts after the big question drops.

The report raved:

The city's strength lies in its versatility and the sheer number of iconic locations that can serve as backdrops for a memorable proposal. Whether couples prefer the natural beauty of Central Park, the urban energy of Times Square or the elegant atmosphere of high-rise restaurants like those found in Manhattan, New York City provides endless possibilities for creating that perfect moment, enhanced by its high concentration of professional photographers who know exactly how to capture the city's magic.

Interestingly enough, the Tri State area also claimed a second place finish in the roundup. Jersey City was ranked the 2nd best place for a romantic proposal.

These locations were the only areas in the Northeast to claim a spot in the top 20. Meanwhile, California hogged most of the attention with 7 destinations making the cut.

Here's a map showing the best proposal spots in America.

Do you agree New York City is the best place in America to get engaged?

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, send us your proposal stories! We want to know where you popped the question and how it went.

Do so by giving us a shout using the station app's chat feature by clicking here.

