Valentine's Day is officially a month away, which means now's the time to start thinking about where to get your hands on delicious chocolate.

Whether you're buying sweets for your significant other or yourself (don't worry, we don't judge), just know Central New York is jammed pack with some of the best chocolatiers.

From creamy to decadent and new to historic; these are the candy stores that will whip up the sweet stuff suited to your exact needs.

It's All About Chocolate At These Wonderful Central New York Candy Shops! Whether it is Valentines Day, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, or any of those other "candy centric holidays (Halloween!), here are several fine chocolate and candy shops all found within the narrow region of Central New York.

There are chocolate shops in the Syracuse area and all the way south to the Binghamton/Johnson City are, and then a quick jog east to Oneonta and Cooperstown. Each has their own little niche to excel in, whether as a supplier of fantastic penny candy from our youth, and artisan chocolates in all kinds of molds.

The lovely thing about chocolate is that study after study finds the sweet is crawling with benefits.

One such study found eating dark chocolate every day can help heart health because it is rich in antioxidants and flavanols. These chemicals help reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, improve blood flow, and prevent blood clots.

Dark chocolate has also been linked to improving brain health and memory.

Although milk chocolate doesn't boast the same positive outcomes, studies have found that snacking on it is good for the bones because it contains plenty of calcium. It also contains smaller doses of Vitamin A and K, as well as iron, potassium, and zinc.

So while offering up a heart-shaped box filled with some of Central New York's finest chocolates shows you not only love your significant other, it will demonstrate you care deeply about their health.

Then again, there are many like me who are waiting for the day after Valentine's Day to swoop into stores like a murder of crows.

Allow my favorite comedian, Iliza Shlesinger, explain why February 15 is such a crucial day on the calendar.

That all being said, enjoy #ChocolateEverything on your Valentine's or after-Valentine's Day plans.

2025 has already been a rough year with massive fires, business closures, and the entire world furiously tap dancing toward a third global war.... so might as well indulge any way you know how!

