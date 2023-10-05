A 40-year-old Ballston Spa man is facing charges for traveling to meet up with an engage in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl. Turns out, he had been communicating with New York State Police the whole time.

Authorities have charged Thomas Belisario with Attempted Criminal Sex in the first degree and Attempted Use of a Child in a Sexual Performace.

NYSP Officials say Belisario made arrangements with someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl, then traveled to Halfmoon, NY to meet up with the girl. However, when he arrived he was taken into custody by members of the State Police.

The investigation involved members of the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Belisario was arraigned on the charges and pleaded not guilty before being released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to court to answer the charges later this month.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

