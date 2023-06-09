Awful Mess: 2023 Mets Quickly Becoming An Expensive Disaster

Not quite sure how or why the wheels fell off so quickly, but the New York Mets are in trouble.

The team's current seven game losing streak (seven games and counting after Friday night's 14-7 pummeling in Pittsburgh) has left 'Ya Gotta Believe' fans screaming 'UNBELIEVABLE.'

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Daniel Vogelbach #32 of the New York Mets with a look that matches how many Mets fans felt after Friday's gut wrenching loss to the Braves / Getty Images loading...

The Mets have had leads in 5 of those 7, including leads of three-runs or more in each game of the Atlanta sweep. The series culminated with a gut-wrenching 13-10 walk-off for the Braves.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves The Braves Ozzie Albies 10th inning, 3-run HR capped a brutal series that saw the Mets get swept in Atlanta, after blowing multi-run leads in all three games. /Getty Images loading...

Now at 30-34, the calls for Buck Showalter's head can only grow louder. A team with a league leading payroll of $271-million has no reason to be spiraling this far back in the standings, sitting several games under-.500.

After getting off to a 14-7 start in their first 21 games, the Mets have gone 16 and 27 since. That includes the club's current seven-game slide and defeats in 11 of the last 16.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Buck Showalter/ credit: Getty Images loading...

More bad news became official on Friday, as the team's offensive leader is now expected to miss possibly a month with a wrist injury.

Pete Alonso was put on the 15-day IL with reports that he'll miss three-to-four weeks of action. Sadly, that means no Polar Bear at Citi Field next week for the first half of the annual Subway Series.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 07: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets converses with manager Buck Showalter #11 and the trainer after he is hit by pitch in the first inning against Charlie Morton #50 of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alonso was pulled from the game due to injury. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

Alonso has lead the Mets offense with 22HR and 49 RBI so far in 2023.

Another disappointing part of the 2023 Subway Series is that it's just 4 games - two next week in Citi Field and two next month in the Bronx. The annual Big Apple battle is typically six contents - three in each park - but for some reason schedule makers do shorten it to four, sometimes. The last time it happened was in 2019.

