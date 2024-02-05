Authorities Urge Ice Safety Following Another Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Central New York

Another tragic weekend accident claimed the life of a young snowmobiler who was riding with family.

33-Year-Old Killed

Danger - Thin Ice Mike Moore/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) loading...

Even though snowfall totals have been low snowmobile enthusiasts are still getting out and hitting the trails, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol issued an urgent message to residents to be aware of their surroundings.

Even with warmer temperatures and a lack of heavy snowfall, people still need to remember the dangers of riding a sled or snowmobile.

The New York State Police reported over the weekend the death of a Massachusetts man. State Police say they were called to the trails by Culpepper Road in the Lewis County Town of Montague Saturday morning at approximately 2:47 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with serious injuries.

A further investigation determined that 33-year-old Richard M. Mangiardi Jr. of Pittsfield, Massachusetts was operating an Arctic Cat snowmobile with friends and family when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle then exited that trail and hit a tree.

State Police say he suffered a fatal head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the major risks that snowmobile riders are facing now with warmer temperatures, especially in one of the coldest months of the year, is ice or lack thereof.

A Word from Sheriff Maciol

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol told WIBX Monday that he is very concerned about the back-to-back weekend deaths and urged people to pay attention to their surroundings.

The sheriff is also concerned about ice fishermen.

Maciol says,

A lot of people also enjoy ice fishing. You have to know the thickness of the ice and the right equipment. It's important to know where the current is and how the water is moving under the ice. Not only do you put your own life at risk, but first responders at risk as well. Folks have to take a few minutes to realize where they are and what they're doing.

There is a website through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that acts as a guide to ice fishing enthusiasts, which you can find HERE.

Now, most experienced snow mobile operators can tell when it's safe and unsafe to ride out onto a lake. But, there are several people who come to Upstate New York from other areas who aren't familiar with the geography and waterways of our region. Some people are simply inexperienced on a snowmobile. It is imperative to think about this factor when hitting the trails.

