Arson and an AK-47: The Tale of Two Utica Arrests
The Utica Police Department has been keeping busy and they've arrested two individuals in two separate incidents. Both incidents involve people who engaged in alleged threatening behavior.
Arson Arrest
The first incident this week happened when Utica Police were called to Kennedy Plaza for a complaint of a possible Arson situation. It happened Tuesday at around 8 a.m. Utica Fire was also called to the scene.
Officials say when officers arrived a victim met them and informed them he was arguing with his girlfriend. As a result of the argument, police say the victim told them his girlfriend lit pieces of paper on fire and placed them under his door in an attempt to burn the apartment. Luckily, the victim was able to put the flames out easily.
Though no major damage was done, the alleged intent was there and that was enough for police to make an arrest. 22-year-old Kaylen Schloop or Rome, New York was arrested and charged with Arson in the 3rd Degree.
AK-47 Threats
On Wednesday, police were made aware of a situation in which several parties were allegedly being threatened by a man apparently in possession of an AK-47 rifle. According to police, their investigation revealed that the man had sent several messages to people with pictures of the rifle while threatening them. It was also learned that the magazines were shown to others and more threats were made.
Due to the nature of the threats and the repetition of said threats, there was enough cause for an "Extreme Risk Protection Order" to be issued, according to police. The order led to a search of the man's home and that search yielded the weapon, magazines and other parts to other firearms.
Ultimately, 42-year-old Edward Reesh of Utica was arrested and charged with four counts of Third Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. While he had previous charges and four counts of this particular charge, he was ordered to return to court at a later date. This, a decision resulting from the absurd bail reform laws.
