Arrested 3 Times in 3 Days: Upstate NY Man Faces Over 20 Charges

A man in Upstate New York is facing over 20 charges following three different incidents, that involved two police agencies, allegedly occurring this week over the course of three days. The mug shots above are of the same person, but the one on the left was taken about 3-days after the one on the right. Another mugshot (below) was taken following the man's third arrest on Wednesday morning, according to police. In totality, between New Hartford Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Michael Sprague of New Hartford faces at least 23 charges including Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, police say.

Michael Sprague credit New Hartford Police Michael Sprague credit New Hartford Police loading...

Day One - Monday Afternoon

According to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine, the spree began Monday afternoon, January 6, 2025, when police responded to the intersection of Sangertown Square and Commercial Drive when the driver of a white pickup truck was allegedly pointing a handgun at the operators of another vehicle at the intersection stop light.

Fontaine says, "both vehicles approached the stop light at Commercial Drive at the Sangertown Mall Entrance. At this time while stopped the victim looked over and noticed the operator of the white pick up truck described as a white male pointing what appeared to be a black handgun at the victim and his passenger. The victims became obviously alarmed and fled the area while calling 911." Officers eventually located a suspect in the immediate area and recovered two imitation pistols, Fontaine said. At the conclusion of the incident Sprague was charged with the following-

1) PL 120.14-Menacing In The Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

2) Criminal Possession Of A Weapon In The Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Sprague was processed on Monday and released an appearance tickets to answer the charges in The Town of New Hartford Court at a later date.

Day 3 - Wednesday Morning - Part 1

Early Wednesday morning, January 8th, 2025, at approximately 1:00 am while on patrol, a New Hartford Police Officer located a male operating a white pickup truck on Genesee Street in the Village of New Hartford. At this time the operator of the truck believed to be Sprague, was driving with a suspended license, Fontaine said. Police say the officer initiated a vehicle stop and activated his red emergency lights and the truck initially came to a stop. As the officer was exiting his patrol vehicle the pickup truck allegedly sped away in the westbound lane of Genesee Street. Fontaine says a vehicle pursuit was initiated, but was eventually terminated due to public safety concerns. Several minutes later, other Officers observed the same pickup truck and operator traveling further west on Seneca Turnpike. The vehicle then drove off the roadway through a snow covered grassy area in an attempt to flee police and evade capture, Fontaine said.

Day 3 - Wednesday Morning - Part 2

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol reported that at about 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, January 8th, Oneida County Deputies were dispatched to River Road in the city of Rome for a report of a pickup truck that had crashed into a snowbank. Upon arrival, Deputies determined that the driver, Sprague, who had been arrested by New Hartford Police on Monday, was operating his 2024 Chevrolet Colorado at an unsafe speed for road conditions, when police say the truck left the roadway and collided with a snow embankment. According to Maciol, Sprague was uninjured in the accident. Similar to previous stops by police, Sprague was driving with a suspended New York State Driver's License, and also had a camper attached to the back of his pickup truck, which was later determined to be stolen, Maciol said. Officers from the Utica City Police Department assisted in locating the owner of the camper who was unaware of the theft at the time. Maciol says, Sprague was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a Class E Felony. He was also issued six separate traffic tickets related to the accident.

Sheriff Maciol says Sprague was then turned over to the New Hartford Town Police Department regarding pending criminal charges from an incident earlier during the overnight at about 1:00 a.m..

Day 3 - Wednesday Morning - Part 3

New Hartford Police Chief Fontaine reported on Wednesday afternoon that after Sprague was turned over to his agency, he was charged with the following:

1) NYS VTL 509(1) Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

2) NYS VTL 511(1a) Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

3) NYS VTL 402(1a) No License Plates

4) NYS VTL 1163(d) Improper/No Turn Signal (*2 Counts)

5) NYS VTL 1220(a) Depositing Refuse on a Highway

6) NYS VTL 380(a1) Failed To Cover Loose Cargo

7) NYS VTL 1180(e) Unreasonable Speed-Special Hazards(2 Counts)

8 NYS VTL 1128(a) -Moved From a Lane Unsafely

9) NYS VTL 1120(a) - Failure To Keep Right

10) NYS VTL 1212 - Misdemeanor Reckless Driving

11) NYS VTL 1111(d1)- Failure to Stop / Passed Red Signal

12) NYS VTL 1102 - Failure to Comply With A Lawful Order

13) NYS PL 270.25- Misdemeanor Unlawful Fleeing A Police Officer

Due to New York State's "No Bail" laws, Sprague was issued another appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town Court on January 23rd, 2025 to answer these charges, as well as the other pending charges from the unrelated incident in the Town of New Hartford on Monday, January 6th, 2025.

The Effects of "No Bail" Reform in NYS

New York State's no-bail laws are part of bail reform measures that went into effect on January 1, 2020, and were later amended in 2022. These laws aim to reduce the use of cash bail for certain offenses, ensuring that individuals accused of lower-level and non-violent crimes are not detained pretrial simply because they cannot afford bail.

Key Aspects of the NYS No-Bail Laws:

1. No Bail for Non-Violent Offenses:

◦Defendants charged with most non-violent misdemeanors and felonies are released on their own recognizance (ROR) or under supervised release.

◦Judges are generally prohibited from setting cash bail for these offenses.

2. Examples of Qualifying Non-Violent Crimes:

◦Theft offenses (e.g., shoplifting, petit larceny).

◦Certain drug possession charges.

◦Criminal mischief or property damage (in some cases).

◦Low-level fraud or forgery.

3. Judicial Discretion in Violent or Serious Cases:

◦For violent felonies and some specific serious offenses, judges retain discretion to set bail.

◦Some non-violent offenses, such as witness tampering or certain sex crimes, may also qualify for bail or detention based on their severity or impact.

4. Purpose of the Reform:

◦Address disparities in the criminal justice system that disproportionately impacted low-income individuals and marginalized communities.

◦Reduce jail populations and promote fairness in pretrial proceedings.

Amendments in 2022:

•Judges were given broader discretion to consider factors like the defendant’s prior record and the danger they may pose to the community.

•Expanded the list of offenses eligible for bail, including certain gun-related crimes and repeat offenses.

The no-bail provisions have been a subject of political and public debate, with some arguing that they risk public safety and others asserting they are essential to ending unjust detention of those who cannot afford bail. The intent of these reforms is to balance fairness with public safety. Critics believe the new standards risk public safety.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Town of New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

