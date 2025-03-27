Arrest Made After Online Threat Involving Upcoming School Dance

Police in New Hartford arrested an underage person on Thursday who allegedly made a threat via the social media platform Snapchat, according to school officials. School administration says that the minor, who is not a student at New Hartford Central Schools, made threats targeting an upcoming Perry Junior High School Ninth Grade Dinner Dance which is scheduled for Saturday, April 5th.

In a statement made on Parentsquare, and on the New Hartford school website, the administration said, "We commend the New Hartford student and family who reported the threat to the district. All members of the New Hartford community are encouraged to remain vigilant. If you hear or see something, say something. Please contact local law enforcement and notify a staff member if you observe suspicious activity or concerning behavior."

The school district maintained that the upcoming dance next weekend will go on as scheduled, however, provisions have been made out of an abundance of caution, to make sure students and staff are safe.

"Our number one priority is to provide a safe environment for our students and staff. Out of abundance of caution, there will be a police presence at the upcoming dinner dance on Saturday, April 5," according to school administration.

The district thanked "the swift action of the the New Hartford Police Department and their work to ensure the safety" of their students and staff.

If students, parents or members of the public have questions about the upcoming dance they can contact the Perry Junior High Principal Michael Sinacore or Brian Rio, the Dean of Students.

Names of those involved have not been released because of their age.

