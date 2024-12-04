Anthony Brindisi Confirmation Vote Will Be Held Today at 2:30 PM

He started as an attorney, became a Utica City School Board member, served as a NYS Assemblyman, and then as a Congressman representing the 22nd Congressional District. Now, Anthony Brindisi of Utica is on the verge of becoming a U.S. Federal Judge in the Northern District of New York.

The Senate voted along party lines on Wednesday, to invoke Cloture and limit the debate on the nomination of Brindisi as a District Court Judge, a vote that is expected late Wednesday afternoon. The confirmation vote scheduled for 2:30 p.m. is expected to pass. Brindisi would replace current Federal Judge David N. Hurd who has served since 1999.

C-Span screenshot. December 4, 2024 C-Span screenshot. December 4, 2024 loading...

Previously in 2022, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pushed for Jorge Alberto Rodriguez of Clifton Park near Albany to replace Hurd, and President Biden followed suit with a nomination. Hurd protested and later refused to retire because unless the nominee was from the Utica area, in order to keep the Federal Court in Utica. President Biden rescinded his nomination, and earlier this year, nominated Brindisi for the position.

Jude Hurd was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1999.

This is a developing story.

