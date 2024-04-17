On the heels of one of the most tragic and horrific events to hit Central New York, another near fatal officer involved shooting has happened in Upstate New York.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins held a press conference early Wednesday morning outside of Albany Medical Center Hospital to provide an update on what happened and the condition of the officer.

According to Police Chief Hawkins an officer was shot in the upper leg during an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop at approximately 12:30 Wednesday morning. The suspect was subsequently killed during the exchange.

During the Wednesday morning press conference Hawkins said that the incident began when the officer began pursuing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer spotted the vehicle and approached it. That's when the shots began. Hawkins said, "There's no other way to describe it than an ambush." As the officer approached, the suspect was outside his vehicle firing towards the officer. The officer ultimately shot and killed the suspect in the exchange and he was transported to Albany Medical Center.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the officer is alert and conscious. She said, "Considering the circumstances, his spirits are high." Both Albany officials say this office has a lot of support.

This event happened just days after the tragic murder of two Syracuse area officers. Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Hoosock has their lives tragically cut short Sunday night when 33-Year-Old Christopher R. Murray ambushed them with an AR-15 at a home on Darien Drive in Salina.

Thoughts, prayers and blessings go out to all members of law enforcement as they continue to put their lives at risk daily to protect all of us.

Syracuse Officer Jensen's Heartbreaking Procession Back Home to Rome Hundreds of First Responders lined the streets and overpasses for slain Syracuse Police Officer Jensen's heartbreaking procession back home to Rome. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Graves Cleared at St Patrick's Cemetery Groundskeepers removed everything from gravesites at St Patrick's cemetery in Oneida and loved ones are not happy. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams