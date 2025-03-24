New York is among the few lucky states that will get to enjoy back-to-back eclipses.



Two weeks ago, New York enjoyed a front row seat to the total lunar eclipse. This week will be the next solar eclipse.

While the event won't be as grand as the one from last year, it'll still be special because not many will have the chance to catch it.

Who Gets to See The First Solar Eclipse of 2025?

Space.com says for the United States, only the northeastern part of it will get to see the upcoming partial eclipse. Aside from New York, states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Vermont will get a clear view.

The eclipse will also briefly shine over Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. However, the eclipse will be smaller than areas further up north.

Aside from the U.S., only "extreme eastern Canada" will able to watch the eclipse in North America.

Locations such as New Brunswick, northern Quebec, and Maine will experience an especially striking effect, with two solar "horns" briefly appearing as the sun emerges.

The eclipse will be mostly visible across Europe, with the best viewing spot being in Greenland because the sun will be 86% covered.

The eclipse will also be seen from parts of Africa, such as Morocco.

When to Watch the Solar Eclipse

The moon will pass between the Earth and sun on Saturday, March 28, and its shadow will make it look like someone took a bite out of the sun.

The partial solar eclipse will take place in the early morning hours, so be sure to set your alarms and have your eclipse glasses handy.

The eclipse starts at 6:35 in the morning on Saturday and ends at 7:12 in New York. It should reach its maximum phase around the 6:45 mark.

Be sure to look toward the eastern horizon to see the crescent sun at sunrise.

Health and Safety Warnings about Upcoming Eclipse

Space.com warns against looking at the sun directly and instead using eclipse glasses or other methods that will protect your eyes from the damaging rays.

Staring at the eclipse with the naked eye could cause "eclipse blindness."

The American Optometric Association warns staring at the sun can damage the eye's retina, which may lead to blindness. This can happen within seconds, it warned.

Make sure your eclipse glasses are made by the American Astronomical Society or NASA, because they are certified. The glasses should also have "ISO" branded on them, which stands for International Organization for Standardization, and have a reference number of 12312-2 on them.

What The Current Forecast Says for Solar Eclipse Saturday

The National Weather Service is currently calling for partially sunny skies and a high around 45. The night before will be overcast with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Saturday morning may be chilly, as the overnight low will reach the high 20s!

