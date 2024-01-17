Another Snow Storm This Weekend, Frigid Cold, and then Warmer

Since winter has finally remembered it usually features snow, Upstate New York has been getting a taste of everything January has to offer. Expect the roller coaster to continue, and it will begin with a potential snowstorm named Indigo Friday into Saturday.

Here's what we know so far, according to meteorologists.

Cold and frigid weather will continue into this weekend and the coldest temperatures of the season are expected Saturday and Sunday. Before that on Friday into Saturday, there's a winter storm coming across the Ohio Valley that could dump more accumulation on Upstate New York. However, forecasters are tracking the storm and it looks like it could travel further south and if it does, it will mean almost no snow for Central New York. If the storm stays north, it could mean a significant snowfall for our area. Forecasters are currently leaning towards the storm dipping to the south, saving us from any major disruption with 1 to 3 inches possible.

What Does This Mean for the Buffalo Kansas City Game?

Currently, Buffalo is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through late Thursday. The city could be dealing with one to three feet of additional lake effect snow going into the weekend. However, the current forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening is relatively calm conditions with partly cloudy skies.

The Weather Roller Coaster Continues

Meteorologist Craig Flint warned us in an interview on Monday morning that there was a good possibility of a January thaw moving in for the last week of January. Currently, that looks to be securely positioned in the 10-day forecast. After sub-zero temperatures this weekend, expect another storm front to push through, but this time in the form of warmer temperatures and rain. Temperatures are expected to rise next week as temperatures climb into the mid-40s but the end of next week.

