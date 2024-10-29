Are you brave enough to drive the most terrifying road in the entire country?

What makes a street "scary"?

While some find bad drivers and terrible road conditions particularly horrifying, both are vanilla compared to the highway that strikes fears into the hearts of all who drive on it.

There are plenty of streets, roads, and highways nationwide that are famous for ghost sightings and other urban legends.

One such road is the Superstition Mountains Apache Trail in Arizona, where countless drivers reported seeing ghostly apparitions of lost miners still searching for gold after hundreds of years.

Another is Bayou Sale Road in Franklin, Louisiana, where legends say the spirit of a grief-stricken mother emerges from the swamp in search for her lost child.

But no road is more panic-inducing than this one highway that is practically infested with malevolent spirits, creatures, and other figments of lore.

That road is the legendary Route 9, a roughly 325-mile stretch of road that runs from the Canadian border across the entirety of New York State. It passes through Albany, the Hudson Valley and, most famously, Sleepy Hollow.

According to countless drivers polled by Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach, Route 9 is the #1 road they'd avoid after dark. Respondents claimed feeling unwell and creeped out as they traveled through it.

The most famous tale from Route 9 is, of course, the Headless Horseman. While the figure is best known from Washington Irving's literary work, it's actually a mythical figure that's been found in several cultures long before Irving wrote about it.

That said, countless individuals who have driven Route 9 swear they've heard horses galloping in the distance as if on cobblestones.

Others swear to have seen a ghostly figure riding along the road and into the misty woods - as if in search of someone.

In all, this road is #1 because it's seemingly infested with the supernatural. Even those who don't believe in ghosts admit to have feeling something "off" about the highway when driving it at night.

If that road seems too terrifying for you to handle, New York is also home to the 30th and 80th most terrifying roads in America.

Voted as the nation's 30th scariest road was Sweet Hollow Road in Huntington. Apparently a phantom police officer is still on the job pulling people over, but he never reaches the window.

Others claim to have seen the spirits of two young boys who fell from the overpass and died, making this road both dark and super haunted at night.

The 80th scariest road in America is Buckout Road in Westchester, which is apparently the home of witches, cannibals, and restless spirits.

Ghost hunters call this place a "paranormal hotspot" because they've captured images of apparitions they can't fully explain.

Are you brave enough to venture along either 3 in the dead of night?

Here's the full list of the 125 scariest roads in the entire country.

