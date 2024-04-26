America’s Favorite Fast Food Joint Has 655 Locations in New York

If you had to guess which fast food restaurant is America's favorite, who would you pick?

Following reports that America's least-favorite fast food chain was well-embedded in the Empire State, a new report has looked into the restaurants that Americans are happiest to visit.

A recent report found nearly 65% of Americans eat some form of fast food each week. Considering how pricey a trip to the drive thru is, that means Americans are coughing up quite a bit of money for their greasy fixes.

PriceListo took this finding a step further and determined which fast food joint, out of the over 250 chains operating in America, was the most popular.

Using data of the average monthly search volumes on Google Keyword Planner, the website was able to determine the top 10. Shocking absolutely no one, McDonald's came in first place.

McDonald's is the largest chain in the world and has over 650 locations here in the Empire State. In fact, there are more McDonald's (13,500) than there are hospitals (10,660) in the United States, which probably says a lot about us on an international level.

That said, Americans are looking up McDonald's about 22.9 million times a month. The reason why McDonald's is king is not just because of how many restaurants the chain operates, but it also could be due to its menu prices. The burger chain is a habitual presence on "cheapest fast food restaurant" roundups, such as this recent survey from Cheapism.

Coming in second place was, shockingly, Domino's Pizza, with 15.8 million Google searches a month.

Chick-fil-A claimed a third place finish while Taco Bell ended up in fourth place overall. Rounding out the top five was Pizza Hut, which gets about 10 million Google hits a month.

In respective sixth to 10th place are Chipotle, Subway, Burger King, Wendy's, and Texas Roadhouse.

As for chains that are pretty well situated in New York, Dunkin' finished in 12th place while KFC earned a nod in 18th place. Jersey Mike's claimed a 22nd place finish and IHOP rounded out the top 25.

Which fast food chain is your favorite? Does Mickey Dees deserve to be #1 in America's heart? Sound off in the station app.

