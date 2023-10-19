Adirondack Railroad Returns to Full Service after Storms Ravage Rail Lines

Repairs are almost complete on the miles of rail lines that were heavily damaged by the strong storms that ripped across Central New York this summer.

Great news for train lovers! After months of tireless work, the Adirondack Railroad is ready to resume service to Tupper Lake.

Miles of lines had been rendered inoperable due to repeated washouts and storm damage in August.

What happened?

After a string of violent, intense storms ripped across parts of Central and Upstate NY in August, the Adirondack Railroad was forced to grind most of its services to a halt.

The severe weather washed away miles of track, where rails were seen suspended precariously in the air.

Multiple lines were shut down for immediate repair. The job was extensive and work continued into the fall.

Adirondack Railroad President Frank Kobliski assured repair work would mostly wrap by the time the leaves began changing colors.

He told WKTV, "This makes possible the return to service of about 75 percent of our scheduled trains, in time for the upcoming foliage season."

The company has reopened passenger service between Utica and Old Forge. Excursions for that line resumed August 17.

At the time of reopening, the company said there was still miles of track in need of repair.

The tracks around the Tupper Lake region bore the brunt of these storms, which is why they needed more time to be brought back fully online.

Now, it appears everything is about to return to business as usual.

Heading back to Tupper Lake

Kobliski says service to Tupper Lake is about to be restored, with service connecting the area to Utica and Old Forge resuming next week.

Limited passenger excursions will roll out starting October 22 and again on October 29.

The efforts to repair the extensive washouts at two locations have been extraordinary. The High Peaks Limited, our premier return-trip service from Utica to Tupper Lake, with a scheduled stop in Old Forge, will operate on the two dates. We have begun to contact passengers with ride credits from earlier cancelled trains to offer them first choice, prior to opening ticket sales to the public.

Kobliski thanked volunteers, Adirondack Railroad staff, and the New York State Department of Transportation for working together on completing the repairs.

Of course, it is bittersweet that one of its most popular leaf peeping excursions will be offering rides after most leaves have disappeared from the trees.

The foliage season will be over. However, the distant vistas are stunning and easier to see without leaves on the trees, and animal sightings increase. We anticipate the community of Tupper Lake will welcome the restoration of service.

Those ready to ride to Tupper Lake, or take advantage of the rail company's many other events, can buy tickets now on adirondackrr.com.

