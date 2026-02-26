Is the Adirondack Bank Center’s Name About to Change?

The name Adirondack Bank has been part of Utica’s financial landscape for more than a century. But after Thursday’s announcement that the bank will be sold to Arrow Bank in a deal creating a $5.4 billion financial institution, many are wondering: Will the Adirondack name survive?

Or will it become part of Utica’s history — like Savings Bank of Utica, Oneida National, Utica Boilers, or even Woolworth’s?

And what about The Aud?

The iconic Utica Memorial Auditorium is currently under a naming-rights agreement with Adirondack Bank that was described as lasting in perpetuity. Will that change? Could the Adirondack Bank Center soon carry a new name?

The short answer: Expect new signage.

Nothing is official until the merger receives regulatory approval. However, Arrow Bank’s Communications and Marketing Professional, Rachel Murray, said plans are in place pending that approval.

“At this stage, the only announcement that has been made is the unanimous approval of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, which remains subject to regulatory approval,” Murray said. “Until approval is received and the transaction closes, we cannot provide details or timelines related to brand/name changes, naming rights, partnerships, or signage. However, once approved and closed, Adirondack Bank is expected to take the Arrow Bank name, as will the Utica Memorial Auditorium — but all plans remain contingent on regulatory approval.”

Murray said there is no timeline yet for how long the approval process will take.

Adirondack Bank’s corporate office is located at 185 Genesee Street in Utica. The 14-story building has long been known as The Adirondack Bank Building. It shares distinction with Hotel Utica as the second-tallest building in the city. Utica’s tallest structure is the 17-story State Office Building at 207 Genesee Street.

It is unclear whether “The Adirondack Bank Building” will retain its historic name.

Arrow Financial Corporation was formed in 1983 and became the parent company of Glens Falls National Bank, which was established in 1851. Glens Falls National went public in 1981. Arrow trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol AROW.

Read More: Sale Announcement from Adirondack Bank, Merging with Arrow Bank

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler