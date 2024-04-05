9 OUTstanding Central New York Restaurants with Outdoor Seating

It won't be too much longer before Central New York diners can comfortably enjoy a meal outdoors. Pretty soon the snow will melt and the patios will pop up.

There are many great restaurants here in the Mohawk Valley, but there are several who offer excellent outdoor dining options. We have the 9 of the best options you need to put on your Central New York summer bucket list.

9. Cafe Canole - New Hartford, NY

If you are thinking of delicious Italian dishes mixed with a variety of delectable deserts and pastries then look no further than Cafe Canole in New Hartford. Their outdoor dining is out in front of their location in the village of New Hartford.

8. Babe's at Harbor Point - Utica, NY

Babe's a Harbor Point has a very spacious outdoor seating area that they use in various ways throughout the year. For instance, in the summer months there is corn hole and various other lawn games to play while enjoying a refreshing cocktail. In the fall they host their Oktoberfest celebration and in the winter the space turns into an outdoor skating space. It's versatile and the food is awesome.

7. Chesterfield's Tavolo - Utica, NY

The outdoor seating area at Tavolo is perfect for even if there is a little light rain in the forecast or the hot sun beating down. Their enclosed patio gives the enjoyment of eating outside with that added protection. Did I mention the greens were great also?

6. Daiker's - Old Forge, NY

The deck at Daiker's in Old Forge is a longstanding tradition for visitors to the Adirondacks and the regulars who spend time traveling on boats from their camps to the dock space below. Not only can visitors enjoy a good meal here, they can do so with a gorgeous view of Fourth Lake.

5. One Genny - New Hartford, NY

While One Genny didn't used to have an outdoor dining option, recent renovations and additions made to the building has allowed for a new and improved place for diners to enjoy their favorite meal or specialty cocktail under the stars or in the rays of the sun. Of course they still offer their oversized windows they open on both sides on nice days.

4. Nail Creek Pub & Brewery - Utica, NY

Nail Creek is one of the more popular destinations on Varick Street in Utica. Known for their great menu, especially the brunch, they also offer a side deck and picnic tables out back for people to enjoy the little bit of nice weather we have during CNY summers and falls.

3. Piggy Pat's BBQ - New Hartford, NY

You can't always fully appreciate or enjoy barbecue without doing so outside. That is why Piggy Pat's in New Hartford (Washington Mills) has added several outdoor options for the enjoyment of patrons. In the summer they also offer a huge outdoor pavilion for parties and family events.

2. Ocean Blue Restaurant & Oyster Bar

The outdoor dining space at Ocean Blue has one of the best views in the city. The restaurant, which sits high atop the Landmarc Building downtown, boasts an enormous deck/patio with tables, couches and plenty of room for eating dinner or enjoying drinks with friends. It's always a good time when you can get dressed up, go downtown and enjoy this city standout.

1. Delta Lake Inn - Rome, NY

One of the best places to enjoy a meal outside is the legendary Delta Lake Inn in Rome, NY. With the gorgeous view of Delta Lake and the Delta Dam right below the dining deck, you'll want for nothing more while enjoying a great meal with friends or family. This is one venue you look forward coming back to again and again. Their food is also absolutely incredible. Who doesn't love.a little lakeside dining every once in a while.

Now there are surely several outdoor dining options we missed, but we encourage you to try these nine and support other local businesses. There is no shortage of good food in Central New York.

