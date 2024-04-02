8 Free Boat Launch Locations in Upstate New York
Even with more winter weather in the forecast avid boaters and fisherman are counting down the moments for when they can launch their watercraft into the lake, river or pond of their choosing.
Here in Central New York, more specifically Oneida and Herkimer Counties, we have an incredible number of bodies of water. However you'd like to use those streams, rivers and lakes are up to you but we can certainly inform you of an easy way to access them by boat. Here are 8 free boat launches available for you to utilize and where you can find them.
1. Frankfort Marina
- Parking Spots for 15 cars and trailers
- Accessible Fishing Dock Available
- Municipal Launch
- Invasive Species Include: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel
2. Little Falls Launch
This is an access point for the Mohawk River/Barge Canal in Little Falls. There are several access points to the river throughout the area.
- Parking Spots for 20 cars and trailers
- Municipal Launch
- Invasive Species Include: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel
3. Rotary Park in Little Falls
Here is a second Little Falls location to access the Mohawk River/Barge Canal. This is the launch at Rotary Park. This launch is a slightly larger location.
- Parking Spots for 25 cars
- Municipal Launch
- Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel
4. Ilion Marina
The Ilion Marina is also an access point for boaters and anglers to the Mohawk River. This is another popular launch site due to the accommodations for motorists.
- Parking Spots for 20 cars and 6 cars with trailers
- Municipal Launch
- Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel
Read More: 5 Short Drives to Free Camping Destinations in Central New York
5. Stillwater Boat Launch
This launch is located in the Town of Webb with access to the Stillwater Reservoir. This is very user friendly as there are
- Parking Spots for 30 cars and trailers
- DEC Launch Site
- Invasive Species: Variable Leaf Milfoil
6. Delta Lake State Park
One of the favorite summer stops for people who love the lakes, water sports and fishing is Delta Lake. Luckily, Delta Lake State Park offers camping, a beach and a hard surface boat launch! It offers
- Parking is available for 70 cars and trailers
- Launch managed by the NYS Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
- Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil
7. Rome Launch
This location is the only hard surface launch for access to the Mohawk River in Oneida County.
- Parking spots available for 30 cars and trailers
- Municipal Launch
- Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel
8. Verona Beach State Park
Much like the Delta Lake State Park launch, Verona State Park launch offers a boat load of convenience, pun intended. This launch allows access to Oneida Lake.
- Parking spots available for 49 cars with trailers and 24 additional cars alone
- Launch maintained by the NYS Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
- Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut, Curly-leaf Pondweed, Starry Stonewort and Zebra Mussel
Fishing Season is officially underway as of April 1st. Much like taking care of state parks for the purposes of camping and picnicking, it is essential for you to make sure you clean up after yourself. Always take it out if you take it in and leave it cleaner than what you found it. It will ensure our parks, launched and bodies of water continues to stay pristine. Happy Boating and have a great summer!
Watch out for These 7 Creatures That Can Hide in Your Car in New York
Gallery Credit: Megan
13 CNY Gas Station With Breakfast So Good it's Worth Stopping For
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
CNY Man Pulls Three Drivers From Flood in His Underwear
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams